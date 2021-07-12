Hundreds of wildfires fuel anxiety among B.C. residents
With at least 300 wildfires burning throughout British Columbia, residents are on edge about whether they may need to flee at a moment’s notice.
Lionel Messi was 0-for-9 at major tournaments, often by no fault of his own. At the 10th attempt, Argentina finally toppled Brazil and won the 2021 Copa America.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For once, John Herdman didn't mind his team going behind early. In fact he called it. A defensive error led to a 10th-minute goal by Martinique in Canada's Gold Cup opener Sunday. But the Canadian men quickly restored order with three first-half goals in 10 minutes en route to a comfortable 4-1 win. For Herdman, it was a chance for his team to show its mettle after a six-game World Cup qualifying run that saw it outscore mostly lesser sides 31-1. He knows tougher foes lie ahea
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks made the NBA Finals' return to Milwaukee a slamming success. The way the Greek Freak is going, the party might just be getting started. Antetokounmpo had 41 points, 13 rebounds and six assists, and the Bucks pounded Phoenix 120-100 on Sunday night, cutting the Suns' lead to 2-1. The first NBA Finals game in Milwaukee since 1974 went to the home team in a romp, with Antetokounmpo and the bigger Bucks overwhelming the smallish Suns to the tune o
Giannis Antetokounmpo was not about to let his Milwaukee Bucks fall into a 3-0 NBA Finals hole.
Officials thankfully made the correct call of not punishing exceptional basketball.
LONDON (AP) — Three Black players who missed penalty kicks for England in the decisive European Championship shootout against Italy on Sunday night were subjected to racist abuse online, prompting the English Football Association to issue a statement condemning the language used against the players. Bukayo Saka, at 19 one of the youngest players on the England squad, missed the penalty that gave the title to Italy and denied England its first international trophy since the 1966 World Cup. It was
English soccer's governing body called on social media companies to take responsibility for racist abuse on their platforms.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jim Furyk put his name alongside some of golf's greats Sunday once he recovered from a rough start in the final round of the U.S. Senior Open. Making his debut in the event, Furyk closed with a 1-over 71 to become the eighth player to win both the U.S. Open and Senior Open, joining Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Billy Casper, Gary Player, Hale Irwin and Orville Moody. “It’s an incredible list,” Furyk said. “I didn’t really want to look to see who was on it last nig
HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer to cap a startling six-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning, getting his jersey yanked off in a frenzied celebration and lifting the Houston Astros over the New York Yankees 8-7 on Sunday. The Astros had been shut out by the Yankees the previous two games, highlighted by ace Gerrit Cole’s three-hitter in a 4-0 win on Saturday night. The win came on Altuve replica jersey giveaway at Minute Maid Park — Houston fans left with a No. 27 shirt, w
A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday: MILE HIGH MASHERS The Shohei Ohtani Show at Coors Field starts with the All-Star Home Run Derby, with fans wondering how far the Angels’ two-way sensation and other sluggers can hit the ball in Denver’s thin air. Ohtani leads the majors with 33 home runs, his most recent blast being a titanic, upper-deck drive in Seattle over the weekend. He is the top-seeded contestant in an eight-player field that also includes 2019 champ Pete Alonso, Jua