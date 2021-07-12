Hundreds of wildfires fuel anxiety among B.C. residents

The Canadian Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks made the NBA Finals' return to Milwaukee a slamming success. The way the Greek Freak is going, the party might just be getting started. Antetokounmpo had 41 points, 13 rebounds and six assists, and the Bucks pounded Phoenix 120-100 on Sunday night, cutting the Suns' lead to 2-1. The first NBA Finals game in Milwaukee since 1974 went to the home team in a romp, with Antetokounmpo and the bigger Bucks overwhelming the smallish Suns to the tune o