Hundreds of Thousands Without Power After Post-Tropical Cyclone Fiona Lashes Nova Scotia

More than 400,000 people across Nova Scotia were without power early on Saturday, September 24, after Post-Tropical Cyclone Fiona made landfall on Canada’s Atlantic Coast.

Post-Tropical Cyclone Fiona made landfall in Nova Scotia in the early hours of Saturday, the Canadian Hurricane Centre said.

The outage map for Nova Scotia Power, showed more than 410,000 people without electricity as of 7:30 am local time. Local media reported around the same number without electricity earlier in the morning.

Nova Scotia Power said overnight that high winds were preventing its crews from safely restoring power.

Video posted to Twitter on September 24 by Brody Stuart-Verner shows heavy rain and wind in Sydney, in the eastern part of Cape Breton.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre said Fiona was weakening and tracking northeastward across Cape Breton on Saturday morning. Credit: Brody Stuart-Verner via Storyful