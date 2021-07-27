Hundreds supporting Cuba's government rally in Madrid

Protesters marched from Atocha to Sol square claiming against the demonstrations saw in the islands recently.

July 26 was 68th anniversary of Fidel Castro being captured in failed attack on Moncada Barracks in Santiago de Cuba as he led an armed uprising against military dictator Fulgencio Batista.

The attack was a failure but propelled Castro's cause into the limelight and is considered the first fight in the revolution that ended with Castro taking power in 1959.