Hundreds of students given free winter coats in Operation School Bell
Thursday, dozens of volunteers filled the school gym at Albert Einstein Elementary School in Oak Park for the kickoff of the Operation School Bell event.
LONDON (AP) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday in northern England in connection with what authorities described as the “deliberate” felling of a famous tree that had stood for nearly 200 years next to the Roman landmark Hadrian's Wall. Thousands of visitors each year walk along Hadrian's Wall, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that guarded the Roman Empire's northwestern frontier. Many have paused to admire and photograph the tree at Sycamore Gap, a beloved icon of the landscape that was made
An American Airlines flight attendant was found dead in a hotel room near Philadelphia International Airport.
Suzanne Morphew’s husband Barry was named as a prime suspect in her murder before charges were later dropped
CCTV footage of a young girl walking around a street reportedly asking for help surfaced online this week.
Seven of the eight men told police the former officer kidnapped them.
SCOTSTOWN, Que. — A Quebec man who was shot by police Wednesday as they investigated threats against Premier François Legault and Prime Minster Justin Trudeau is facing a weapons charge. The provincial prosecution service said Thursday that Germain Lemay made a court appearance to face a charge of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose. Quebec's police watchdog is investigating the shooting, which left the suspect in hospital in stable condition. The agency, known as the Bureau des enquête
A man who spent nearly 30 years in prison for kidnapping, robbery and rape has been declared innocent and freed, Los Angeles County prosecutors announced Tuesday. DNA testing helped exonerate Gerardo Cabanillas in a 1995 attack on a couple sitting in a parked car in the city of South Gate, the county district attorney's office said in a statement. Cabanillas' case was reexamined by the Conviction Integrity Unit of the DA’s office, and last week a judge reversed his conviction, found him factually innocent and ordered his permanent release.
Yaroslav Hunka, the Ukrainian man at the centre of the controversy that caused the resignation of the House Speaker, served in a unit of Ukrainian volunteers under the command of the Nazis in the Second World War. Dozens of members of that unit were allowed to settle in Canada — a decision that has drawn criticism ever since.
A high-ranking Toronto police officer has pleaded guilty to seven police act charges after interfering with the force's internal promotions process by providing confidential information to multiple officers ahead of their interviews.During a hearing on Thursday, Supt. Stacy Clarke, who has been with Toronto police since 1998, pleaded guilty to three counts of breach of confidence, three counts of discreditable conduct, and one count of insubordination linked to incidents that happened in 2021.Cl
A Canadian Forces colonel was allegedly carrying a .22 rifle and a revolver on Aug. 25 when police say he fired at "protected wildlife" from aboard a boat on a canal in Quinte West, Ont., according to court documents.Col. Leif Dahl's first court appearance was held in Belleville on Thursday morning.The documents outline the eight charges he's facing, including obstructing a police officer, hunting a bird without a licence and allegedly using the rifle in a "careless manner."The colonel has been
LONDON (AP) — Six female migrants trapped inside a refrigerated food truck were rescued by French police after one of the women was able to make contact with a reporter, the BBC and French authorities said Thursday. The women — four Vietnamese and two Iraqis — hid for hours in a truck loaded with boxes of bananas in northern France, believing the vehicle was on its way to the U.K. or Ireland. When they realized that the truck was going in the wrong direction, they started to panic in the cold an
A Vancouver man's death on a remote logging road on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast is being investigated as a homicide.Henry Doyle, 58, was found injured Saturday on the Klein Lake Forest Service Road, near the small village of Egmont, B.C., according to a spokesperson with the RCMP's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT). The Vancouver resident's dirt bike was nearby, Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said."First responders arrived on scene and provided emergency first aid but, sadly, the victim succumbed t
A jury ruled Nahshon Shannon, a man accused of beating and killing his 13-year-old daughter, Janessa Shannon, guilty of third-degree murder and aggravated child abuse on Wednesday. Nahshon faces up to 20 years in prison. A judge will sentence him in November, but it is unknown the exact date of his sentencing.
STORY: "Where is mom!" That was the cry heard from an Iraqi man after he found his mother's clothes on Wednesday (September 27), in the aftermath of a fire that ripped through a packed wedding hall in northern Iraq. His wife said they escaped through the kitchen door when the venue went up in flames.It was after they got out that she realized her mother-in-law was missing. “We don’t know where she is. We just saw her clothes, we looked for her all over, in Mosul, we didn’t find anything. We even looked for her among those burned and found nothing, we only just found her clothes.”More than 100 people were killed and at least 150 others were injured in the fire. Firefighters searched the charred skeleton of the building in Qaraqoush into Wednesday morning and bereaved relatives gathered outside a morgue in the nearby city of Mosul. Survivors said hundreds of people were at the wedding celebration after an earlier church service. The fire began about an hour into the event when flares ignited a ceiling decoration as the bride and groom danced. The Interior Ministry said it had issued four arrest warrants for the owners of the wedding hall, state media reported. And President Abdul Latif Rashid has called for an investigation.State media added that preliminary information indicated that the building was made of highly flammable construction materials, which contributed to its rapid collapse. The city of Qaraqoush is mostly Christian but also home to some members of Iraq's Yazidi minority. Most of the residents fled the town when Islamic State seized it in 2014. But they returned after the group was ousted in 2017.
The victim died after being attacked in Croydon, south London, on Wednesday.
VAUGHAN, Ont. — Police say a nine-year-old girl was struck and killed by a delivery van north of Toronto. York Regional Police say the fatal collision happened just before 5:40 p.m. Wednesday on Mullen Drive in Vaughan, Ont. Police say the driver of the white Ford delivery van remained at the scene and no charges had been laid as of Thursday morning. The major collisions investigations unit is looking into the crash. Investigators are asking for witnesses who have not yet spoken to police or who
FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — A man has been killed after an altercation with police officers in northern Alberta. Wood Buffalo RCMP were called to a firearms complaint in the community of Beaconwood Place in Fort McMurray at about 4 p.m. Wednesday. Police say a man had approached a woman at her residence and shot her. They say the man fled in his vehicle as he kept shooting. Police say there was an altercation between the man and officers that resulted in shots being fired — and the man was killed. No
OTTAWA — Immigration is almost solely responsible for the largest annual population boom Canada has seen since 1957, new estimates from Statistics Canada show. The newly released dataestimates showCanada's population grew by more than a million people between from July 2022 to July 2023,which represents an increase of about three per cent. The population is now estimated to be well over 40 million. Canada also saw a massive 46 per cent increase in the number of temporary residents in Canada over
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Top officials at a Florida school district ordered the removal of all books and material containing LBGTQ+ characters and themes from classrooms and campus libraries, saying that was needed to conform to a state law backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that critics have dubbed “Don't Say Gay.” Charlotte County Schools Superintendent Mark Vianello and the school board’s attorney, Michael McKinley, were responding to questions from the district's librarians at a July meeting as
Federal prosecutors presented tearful testimony Tuesday from the mother of a sickly toddler who was whisked away from his Georgia home by relatives without her permission to a remote desert encampment in northern New Mexico where he died. Four family members, including the boy's aunts, are facing kidnapping or terrorism charges, or both, that stem from an August 2018 raid in search of the 3-year-old boy at a squalid encampment near the Colorado line. Authorities said they found the suspects living with 11 hungry children without running water at the encampment encircled by berms of tires with an adjacent shooting range where guns and ammunition were seized.