‘Hundreds of Rounds’ of Ammunition Found in Monterey Park Suspect’s Mobile Home

Investigators found multiple “items of interest" at the mobile home of the suspect in Saturday’s mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said on Monday, January 23.

Speaking at a press conference, Luna said among the items recovered were a 308-caliber rifle, computers and phones, materials that indicated the suspect was “manufacturing homemade firearm suppressors”, and “hundreds of rounds” of ammunition.

The death toll from the shooting rose to 11 on Monday, Luna confirmed. The sheriff also said a motive had still not been established.

The suspect, a 72-year-old man, died from a self-inflicted gunshot on Sunday, as police surrounded his vehicle in a shopping center parking lot in Torrance. Credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department via Storyful