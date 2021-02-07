Hundreds of rescued migrants taken to Italian port, including eight with COVID-19
A small number of migrants who were among hundreds rescued in the Mediterranean test positive after tests by Italian authorities.
A small number of migrants who were among hundreds rescued in the Mediterranean test positive after tests by Italian authorities.
Super Bowl LV pits Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
CALGARY — A lead is preferable, but Mikael Backlund wants the Calgary Flames to feel and play as though they're going to win even when the team falls behind in a game. Backlund and linemates Milan Lucic and Andrew Mangiapane helped Calgary overcome a sluggish first period to beat the visiting Edmonton Oilers 6-4 on Saturday. Backlund and Lucic scored in a span of fewer than two minutes early in the second period. Mangiapane assisted on both goals which ignited the Flames' attack. "We talk about having more swagger when we get down in games," Backlund said. "We don't want to get down in games, but we have lately. "We've got to get that swagger back, that we know we're going to come back and we know we're a good team and it doesn't matter how games go." Calgary is now 3-4-0 when trailing after the first period. They've done so in seven of their 11 games this season. Backlund led the Flames (5-5-1) with a goal and two assists. Lucic, Johnny Gaudreau and Dillon Dube each contributed a goal and an assist to the victory. Calgary's Sam Bennett and Elias Lindholm also scored as the NHL's Battle of Alberta commenced in a compressed 2020-21 season. Calgary goaltender Jacob Markstrom stopped 28 shots for the win, including 16 in the first period when his team was outshot 17-3 and trailed 2-1. "It takes a lot of volume shooting to score on that guy," Oilers defenceman Adam Larsson observed. "He had a solid night." Oilers captain Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist, with Jujhar Khaira, Jesse Puljujarvi and Darnell Nurse also scoring for Edmonton (6-7-0). McDavid extended his point streak to nine games (six goals, 15 assists) and continued to lead the NHL's points race with nine goals and 17 assists. Oilers starter Mikko Koskinen stopped 22 shots in the loss. "When you get six goals scored on you, there's a few things you need to clean up," Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse said. "We need to be better in our own zone, support each other in the middle of the ice and if we take care of that, we know we have enough offence." Saturday's meeting was the first of 10 this season between Alberta's NHL teams and the first since the two clubs combined for over 100 penalty minutes Feb. 1, 2020. That game, won 8-3 by the Oilers, culminated in a line brawl and a rare goalie fight at centre ice between Edmonton's Mike Smith and Calgary's Cam Talbot. Saturday's game wasn't as fiery. The two clubs were more intent on eking two points out of the game. Bennett scored his first goal of the season a week after his agent indicated the 24-year-old wished to be traded. Bennett was a healthy scratch in Calgary's 4-1 loss Thursday to the Winnipeg Jets. Playing on a line with Sean Monahan and Gaudreau on Saturday, Bennett restored Calgary's two-goal lead at 10:57 of the third period. "I think it's great for my personal confidence, but I think more importantly, it's the win for our team and the solid effort from everyone that really excited me the most," Bennett said. Dube's power-play goal at 2:56 and Gaudreau scoring even-strength at 5:16 of the third period opened up a two-goal lead for Calgary, but Nurse narrowed the gap at 8:55. Calgary led 3-2 after two periods with Edmonton's Puljujarvi knotting the score at 1:18 of the third. The Flames donned retro jerseys Saturday featuring the flame-snorting horse head "Blasty", which was first worn in 1988-89 to commemorate the Year of the Cowboy. The Oilers head east on their five-game road trip for a pair of games in Ottawa and one in Montreal. The Flames are at home to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday and the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. Notes: Calgary placed centre Derek Ryan (broken finger) on long-term injury reserve, while the Oilers put defenceman Ethan Bear (upper body) on injured reserve Saturday . . . Gaudreau reached a career 300 assists Saturday . . . Flames defenceman Noah Hanifin played his 400th career NHL game. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool discusses how Tampa Bay can beat Kansas City, X-factors for each team and why Travis Kelce is so dominant.
According to a GoFundMe page, the child “suffered swelling in the brain and bleeding around her brain, she hasn’t woken since the crash.”
At 25, in his fourth season, Patrick Mahomes is among the most accomplished young professional athletes of all time.
Chris Boucher scored a career-high 29 points and added 10 boards in the Raptors' loss to the Hawks.
It was scary for several minutes as the medical staff attended to Edgar.
Auston Matthews scored twice to extend his goal streak to seven games and Wayne Simmonds added a pair as the Maple Leafs whomped the Canucks on Saturday.
Durant will have to quarantine for seven days after having close contact with a team employee who tested positive for COVID-19, Yahoo Sports has learned.
Always stream against the Senators, Mike Hoffman is finding his groove, and eight more takeaways from a tumultuous week in fantasy hockey.
Arguably the NBA's three biggest stars aren't happy with the league trying to forge ahead with an All-Star game amid a pandemic.
The three recent legends were joined by John Lynch, Alan Faneca, Tom Flores, Drew Pearson and Bill Nunn.
With all eyes on each team’s dynamic offense, I was happy to be joined by three-time All-Pro cornerback Chris Harris Jr. for the season-ending edition of “Check the Tape.”
Check out the latest fantasy hockey notes to know, including how the Patrik Laine experiment is going.
NEW YORK — Outfielder Albert Almora has agreed to a contract with the New York Mets, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. Almora, 26, plays primarily centre field and joins a Mets outfield group that includes Brandon Nimmo, Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil, Guillermo Heredia and José Martínez. Almora became a free agent when the Chicago Cubs failed to offer a contract by the Dec. 2 deadline. He hit .167 with one RBI in 30 at-bats during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, down from a .236 average, a career-best 12 homers and 32 RBIs in 2019. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Ronald Blum, The Associated Press
We're grading every one of the Super Bowl commercials as they happen, from the best of the best to the ones you're sorry you watched. Join us!
Three of the biggest bets placed on Super Bowl LV at BetMGM have come in on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Many league insiders expected Bieniemy to land a head coaching job this offseason, a reason why an extension hasn’t been hammered out yet.
Check out Jose Ramirez and the rest of the third basemen in our fantasy baseball draft rankings.
NFL greats elsewhere, Peyton Manning and John Lynch shared a second career in Denver. Now they have a third mutual experience. Close friends Manning and Lynch, who joke about drinking Mai Tai cocktails together at Pro Bowls in Hawaii and then charging them to hotel rooms of other players, are members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2021. The star quarterback and safety reminisced about their relationship and entering the Canton, Ohio, shrine together hours after the latest group of inductees was revealed. Joining them for the August enshrinements will be Charles Woodson, Calvin Johnson and Alan Faneca among modern-day players, plus senior candidate Drew Pearson, coach Tom Flores and contributor Bill Nunn. “Those friendships and relationships don’t go away when you stop playing football,” said Manning, the only five-time league MVP and a two-time Super Bowl champion, once with the Indianapolis Colts and then with the Denver Broncos. “The fact we received this news the very same year, I am very honoured.” Added Lynch, who waited nine years to be voted into the hall: "His passion for the game is what linked us, and then we started sharing a lot of things, our families, everybody got to know each other. “Peyton has become a tremendous friend and a guy I rely on for advice when I am making decisions,” said Lynch, now general manager of the San Francisco 49ers. “It is an honour to go in with him for sure.” What they are entering, as described by former defensive back Woodson — like Manning and Faneca a member of the All-Decade Team of the 2000s — is everlasting. “This marks the end of what I did as a player for 18 years in the NFL and what I did through high school and college,” Woodson explained. “I feel like this means I am going to live forever. This is the ultimate that one player could ever achieve after their playing days are over.” Like Pearson, Flores and Lynch, Faneca had a lengthy wait. A strong group of offensive linemen became eligible, and in the last two years Kevin Mawae and Steve Hutchinson were selected. Now in his sixth try, Faneca is in. “It's not the greatest to have to wait, but it is all the same. We get to share it,” said Faneca, who played 13 NFL seasons and won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers. “It's strange to even throw it out there to say it — it is immortality. That bust will be there for 40,000 years. I can’t even imagine that.” Manning, Johnson and Woodson didn't have to wait, of course. There was even a major break from tradition in how they were told of their selection by Hall of Fame President David Baker. Usually, Baker would knock on the new inductee's hotel room door. During the pandemic, Baker instead travelled to the houses of the four modern-day players and Flores, and he surprised Manning at the Broncos' stadium. “Loudest knock I have ever heard and maybe the best knock,” Lynch said. “Thirty years of coaching that flashed right in front of me," Manning added. "Kind of tough, they tell you this great news: ‘You can’t tell anyone for two weeks.'” Flores is the first Hispanic American coach in the hall. “It is a real honour, a compliment to have people show you that they feel you did a good job,” Flores said. “As people look back on it, you did well and you were one of the best. The fact the Hispanic race has embraced this, they love the Raiders ... it never was an issue until when we went to LA and the communities there embraced me and they embraced the Raiders. It gives you some pride and it gives you a purpose in life that you can be a leader, be an example ... of what can be done regardless of who you are or where you come from.” He referenced one of his predecessors with the Raiders who is enshrined in Canton, John Madden. “As John Madden has said: ‘All our busts will be talking to each other for many years to come.'” The late Nunn, at first a journalist in Pittsburgh and then a scout for the Steelers, mined the historically Black colleges and universities for talent. He was directly responsible for finding four members of the Steel Curtain teams that won four Super Bowls. Johnson, a member of the 2010 NFL All-Decade Team, summed up the experience for all of the class of 2021. “To be a member of this excellent fraternity, the guys I grew up watching, to be alongside the guys I emulated my game after,” Johnson said. "I can only imagine all the great stories to be told. Just to be with the best in the game is truly an honour.” ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Barry Wilner, The Associated Press