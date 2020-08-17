Hundreds rally against mask rules in Madrid

The demonstrators believe the Socialist-Unidas Podemos coalition government is violating their rights after the health minister, Salvador Illa, announced on Friday (August 14) new measures aimed at curbing a rise in coronavirus infections in the country.

The measures included a ban on smoking in outdoor areas when keeping a safe distance is impossible and the mandatory use of face masks in every public space.

People at Sunday's demonstration were seen holding placards reading "no to the muzzle" and chanting "freedom" to demand that the use of face masks be voluntary and they are allowed the right to choose whether or not to get the potential COVID-19 vaccine.

Many of the protesters denied the coronavirus existence and chanted "there are no new outbreaks".

Spain recorded almost 3,000 new cases on Friday, about double the average in the first 12 days of August, bringing the cumulative total to 342,813 - the highest in Western Europe.