Hundreds rally against Iran authorities in Stockholm

STORY: The crowd was heard chanting 'death to Khamenei', the supreme leader of Iran.

Some at the rally were holding flags of East Kurdistan Free Women's Society, an activist group advocating for the rights of women in Iranian Kurdistan.

The protests were ignited by the death of Iranian Kurd Mahsa Amini in the custody of morality police in mid-September, after being detained for "improper attire". Protests against the clerical government and its treatment of women erupted at her funeral on Sept. 17 in the Kurdish town of Saqez before spreading across Iran, and around the world.