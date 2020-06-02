Hundreds Protest in Bournemouth Following Death of George Floyd
Hundreds of protesters turned out in Bournemouth, a coastal resort town in the south of England, on June 2 to demonstrate following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, according to The Bournemouth Echo.
Video shows crowds gathered in the town’s center as they listen to and cheer a speech, before marching through the town and chanting, “I can’t breathe.”
The Echo reported that Dorset Police confirmed the protests were peaceful with no arrests made. Credit: tylerbxrnett via Storyful
