Hundreds Protest Bill Gates' Vaccine Advocacy Ahead of TED Speech in Vancouver

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Jack Poole Plaza in Vancouver, Canada, on Sunday, April 10, to protest against Bill Gates and his support for vaccination, as Gates was set to speak at a TED conference in the city.

Video filmed by the National Citizens Alliance, a self-described “non-establishment” political party in Canada, shows protesters waving Canadian flags and chanting “arrest Bill Gates.”

The Action4Canada group supported the protest and have said Gates has a “long history of experimenting on vulnerable populations” via his vaccination advocacy.

Gates is speaking at the TED conference running from April 10-14 at the Vancouver Conference Centre. Elon Musk was also scheduled to speak. Credit: National Citizens Alliance via Storyful