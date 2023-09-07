Hundreds of Northeast Ohioans are choosing cannabis college

The Telegraph

It’s a source of tension that will be familiar to any couple with busy careers and young children. One half of the partnership works hard – but likes to play hard too. Downtime is ideally for drinking, dancing and having fun. The other, meanwhile, also puts in the hours at work, and, not unreasonably, wants the other parent to be around a bit more – maybe read a bedtime story once in a while, or be up for a bit of Netflix and chill at home rather than always out on the lash.