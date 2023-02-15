Hundreds of MSU students protest at state capital
Hundreds of Michigan State University students took part in a sit down protest at the state capital in the wake of the deadly shootings on their school's campus.
Nikki Haley, a former governor and UN ambassador, is the daughter of Indian immigrants. She and her husband, Michael Haley, have two children.
Florida voters wrote Republicans a blank check to remake the state’s education system — and grifter politicians are profiting from the deal, says Fabiola Santiago.
A New Zealand pilot taken hostage by separatist rebels in Indonesia has been pictured alive in images released by the group. Phillip Mark Mehrtens was captured last week by the West Papua Liberation Army after its fighters stormed his plane. "Our plan to evacuate the workers angered the rebels, who responded by setting fire to the plane and seizing the pilot," said district chief Namia Gwijangge - one of five people on board when the plane landed.
US and partner forces have regularly intercepted small boats attempting to illegally smuggle guns, ammunition, and explosives from Iran to Yemen.
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Foreign ministers of four European countries and Canada joined Washington on Tuesday in opposing a decision by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to authorize nine Jewish settler outposts in the occupied West Bank. The foreign ministers of Britain, France, Germany, Italy and the United States issued a joint statement voicing concern over the plans announced by Israel on Sunday. "We strongly oppose unilateral actions which will only serve to exacerbate tensions between Israelis and Palestinians and undermine efforts to achieve a negotiated two-state solution," they said.
Britain should be more concerned about Chinese-made CCTV cameras on the streets than spy balloons 60,000ft above ground, a watchdog has warned.
Fourteen-year-old Adriana Kuch died just 48 hours after a video of her being assaulted by a group of students allegedly appeared on social media. Abe Asher writes.
U.S. forces shot down an Iranian-made drone flying over a base housing American troops in northeastern Syria, the U.S. military said Wednesday. The incident comes more than a week after a deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey and Syria, followed by a significant deescalation of violence across the war-torn contry. U.S. Central Command said in a statement that the reconnaissance drone flew over Mission Support Site Conoco on Tuesday afternoon before American forces shot it down.
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Hundreds of Serbian nationalists rallied in Belgrade on Wednesday, demanding that President Aleksandar Vucic rejects a Western plan to normalize ties with breakaway Kosovo and pulls out of negotiations. Shouting “Treason” and carrying banners reading “No surrender,” the right-wing protesters blocked traffic as they gathered near the Serbian presidency building in central Belgrade. The protesters are also strongly pro-Russian, and one banner read: “Betrayal of Kosovo is be
A 2022 peace deal halted Ethiopia's two-year civil war. Women say it did not stop the violence.
A 45-year-old man has been identified as the suspected shooter behind a rampage at Michigan State University on Monday night that left at least three people killed and five injured, US police have said.
Israeli troops killed a 17-year-old Palestinian during a clash with gunmen in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, medical officials and witnesses said, and the army said it had shot a person holding an explosive device. Among areas where Palestinians seek statehood, the West Bank has seen a surge in violence since Israel stepped up raids last year in response to several lethal street attacks in its cities. The Palestinian health ministry described Tuesday's fatality in Fara refugee camp near Nablus as a 17-year-old male.
Pulling AP classes out from under students is cruel, especially if the only reason is to make a political point, the Editorial Board says.
Family, friends and educators have been paying tribute to the three victims of a mass shooting at Michigan State University
Officials say the student was “showing the weapon to classmates.” Another student reported the gun to staff members.
Student loan borrowers are pinning their financial futures on debt forgiveness
Wednesday New Mexico School Closings update
Sophomore Brian Fraser and junior Alexandria Verner were among the three MSU students killed in Monday night’s mass shooting, authorities say
A request sent to the Commission on Higher Education asks for the salaries and operating costs associated with diversity, equity and inclusion programs.
Satellite imagery captured over multiple cities in southern Turkey showed the after effects following the catastrophic earthquake that struck the region on February 6.The imagery shows severe damage in Kahramanmaras, Islahiye, Antakya, Altinuzum and – Iskenderun, as well as mass burial sites.The combined Turkish and Syrian death toll rose to above 36,000 on Monday, February 13.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced.. on Monday Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad agreed to let UN aid workers access to northwest Syria via two Turkish border points. Credit: Maxar Technologies via Storyful