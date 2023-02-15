Hundreds of MSU students protest at state capital

Sky News

A New Zealand pilot taken hostage by separatist rebels in Indonesia has been pictured alive in images released by the group. Phillip Mark Mehrtens was captured last week by the West Papua Liberation Army after its fighters stormed his plane. "Our plan to evacuate the workers angered the rebels, who responded by setting fire to the plane and seizing the pilot," said district chief Namia Gwijangge - one of five people on board when the plane landed.