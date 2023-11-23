Hundreds of Melbourne Students Ditch School to Show Support for Palestine

Hundreds of high school students in Melbourne walked out of class on November 23 to show their support for Palestine.

The rally started at Flinders Street Station before moving through the inner city streets of Melbourne and down Swanston Street, where this video was filmed.

On Tuesday, November 14, Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan said she expected students to ‘go to school’ and not take part in the planned protest.

The Pro-Palestine rally had previously generated outrage from the Victorian Jewish community, who asked the Victorian government to stop the event from happening. Credit: April Cumming via Storyful