During the 'great Wiphalazo', sympathizers of the MAS ruling party arrived in La Paz where Arce gave a speech at the San Francisco Square.

"If they (the opposition) don't respect the results at the polls, if they don't respect democracy, if they don't respect the popular vote, then brothers and sisters we'll demand respect for it in the streets," said Arce as hundreds of demonstrators waved Wiphala flags.