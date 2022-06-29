Hundreds March in Accra Over Economic Turmoil

Demonstrators marched for a second day in Ghana’s capital of Accra on June 29, protesting against rising inflation and a cost-of-living crisis in the country, with some calling for the impeachment of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Footage from Annan Perry shows demonstrators marching down streets, chanting, and carrying signs, some of which read: “Russia-Ukraine war has nothing to do with the hikes. Reduce fuel prices now,” “Ghana is falling over the precipice,” and “Enough of the thievery, enough of the waste, Ghanians are suffering.”

The Ghana Police Service said 29 people were arrested on the first day of protests “for their participation in violent attacks.”

The West African nation has seen inflation surge to more than 27.6 percent this month – the highest level in almost two decades, according to data released by the Ghana Statistical Service.

Food prices in Ghana were up 30.1 percent and transport costs were up 39 percent from the previous year, according to Bloomberg News. Credit: @AnnanPerry via Storyful