Hundreds of lowriders line Sacramento's Capitol Mall for 'California Lowrider Holiday'

Hundreds of lowriders from all over the state lined Capitol Mall on Sunday in honor of the first California Lowrider Holiday. It marks another milestone in the shift from criminalization to the celebration of the lowrider community, Organizer Carlos Molina said. "When it comes to lowriding, it was a community that was criminalized at one time simply for the esthetic and the modifications to vehicles, but today what we’re doing is we’re embracing it for its ingenuity," Molina said. Traffic was blocked on Capitol Mall from 3rd Street to 7th Street for the event, which ran from 12-6 p.m. It included food and music and, for many, it was a family affair.