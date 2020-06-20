Hundreds Gather in New York's Foley Square to Commemorate Juneteenth

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in New York City’s Foley Square on June 19, also known as Juneteenth, to demand an end to racial injustice.

Juneteenth, which marks the effective end of slavery in the United States, took on greater resonance in 2020 amid nationwide anti-racism protests following the officer-involved death of Black man George Floyd in May.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Friday that the day would become a city holiday starting next year.

This video shows the rally from the square. Credit: Larry Lennox-Choate via Storyful