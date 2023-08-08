Hundreds of firefighters tackle blaze raging in Portugal
Hundreds of firefighters in Portugal are battling to contain wildfires engulfing thousands of hectares of the Algarve.Around 800 personnel attended a fire near the town of Odemira, south of Lisbon, overnight on Monday. More than 1,400 people have been forced to evacuate. The fire began on Saturday and was driven south into the interior of the Algarve, Portugal’s main tourism region, by strong winds.Much of the Iberian peninsula is expected to reach temperatures over 40C this week. The Met Office has issued a heat warning to British holidaymakers visiting Spain, Portugal and north Africa.