Hundreds of fire vehicles line road for funeral procession
Rinaldo's casket was carried into Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium, Baltimore County, atop his own engine, Engine 13, at the very end of a very long procession. "I was actually having a conversation with some Canadian firefighters. So, that's just a measure of just how wide and far-reaching the fire service industry stretches," Baltimore City Fire Department spokesman Kevin Cartwright said. Hundreds of vehicles lined the procession, including at least six buses, a large contingent from Rinaldo's hometown of Fairlawn, New Jersey, and the Baltimore City Fire Department personnel and apparatus.