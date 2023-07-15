Hundreds evacuated from Canary Islands wildfires

STORY: The fire started in the early hours of Saturday morning in Pinar de Puntagorda, a wooded area at the north of the Spanish island, as many European cities brace for extreme heat in the coming week.

Many houses were evacuated as the fire advanced, said Sergio Rodriguez, the president of the Cabildo of La Palma.

About 200 hectares of land had been affected by the fire. Strong gusts of wind contributed to rapid spread of the fire. The cause of the blaze was yet unknown.

Authorities in the island were seeking help from other islands in the archipelago, such as Gomera and Tenerife.

The island experienced its first natural crisis since a volcanic eruption in September 2021 when more than 2,000 buildings were destroyed and many thousands of people were forced to leave their homes when lava began pouring out of the Cumbre Vieja volcano.