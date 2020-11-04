Hundreds of demonstrators march in Washington on election night

Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of Washington, D.C. on Tuesday (November 3) night.

Demonstrations in Washington have remained largely peaceful, local media reported, with only three protesters arrested close to the White House.

Dozens of activist groups have planned protests across the United States should Trump interfere with the counting of ballots, after the U.S. President declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power and falsely claimed victory in an early morning press conference at the White House.