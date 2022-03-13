Hundreds camping illegally on the American River Parkway have officials demanding a solution
The American River Parkway Foundation created a ‘Demand Letter’ listing needs they want to be met immediately addressing illegal campers on the parkway. The foundation wants both Sacramento City and County to work together to devise a plan by March 31 to move the 750 campers on the parkway into Sacramento-provided services. “We’ve seen over the years the number of illegal campers just increase and we’re looking at the destruction of the parkway,” said Dianna Poggetto, Executive Director of the American River Parkway Foundation.