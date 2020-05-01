Hundreds Brave Rain to Wait in Queens for Food Giveaway

New York state senator Jessica Ramos hosted a fresh food giveaway at her district office in East Elmhurst, Queens, on Friday, May 1, local media reported.

QNS.com said Ramos’s office provided free bags of New York-sourced milk, beef, vegetables, and fruits for residents in and around District 13 — which encompasses the neighborhoods of Elmhurst, East Elmhurst, Jackson Heights, and Corona as well as parts of Woodside and Astoria — from 11 am to 1 pm.

In this video, the line to receive food can be seen winding through the neighborhood near Ramos’s office.

“This is the human scale of the hunger crisis caused by #COVID19. Over 700 people and counting,” Ramos tweeted. Credit: Jessica Ramos via Storyful