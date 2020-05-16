Hundreds Attends Reopen Rally in Chicago Demanding End to Governor's Stay-at-Home Order

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Thompson Center in Chicago once more on Saturday, May 16, to demonstrate against Goveror JB Pritzker and the ongoing COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.

Providing the number of positive COVID-19 cases stays low, Pritzker’s executive order will expire at the end of the month and the third phase of the state’s reopening plan will commence. Businesses like salons and barbershops would then be able to reopen with health precautions in place.

This video shows protesters outside the Thompson Center holding a variety of signs, some of which say “the government is the virus,” "the “lockdown does more harm than good,” and “my freedom doesn’t end where your fear begins.”

Seventy-four more deaths attributed to COVID-19 were announced on Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 4,129, and 92,457 confirmed cases in total, as per figures released by the Illinois Department of Public Health Credit: ChicagoRN via Storyful