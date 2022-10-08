Hundreds attend Womxn's March in Denver, rally for abortion rights
With the mid-term elections one month away, the debate over abortion rights has intensified, evident by the hundreds of people who showed up Saturday for the Womxn's March Denver.
Georgia probe into 2020 election interference seeking testimony from Newt Gingrich, Michael Flynn
Authorities in Houston, Texas, collected over 1,200 guns from members of the public during a gun buyback event on Saturday, October 8.The event was organized by the Houston Mayor’s Office and Houston Police Department as part of One Safe Houston, a city public safety program aimed at reducing violent crime.According to the mayor’s office, a total of 1,208 guns were collected at the event, including 368 revolvers, 279 semi-automatic handguns, 243 shotguns, 227 rifles, and 91 semi-automatic rifles.Members of the public received gift cards of varying value in exchange for different types of guns, according to event information. Credit: Houston Police via Storyful
Touching on the treatment of women in the U.S. and Iran, and the well-being of Native Americans ahead of Indigenous Peoples Day, activists call on Idahoans to make their voices heard.
“We would have liked to have more people, but I would consider it a success,” event organiser John Paul Moran told The Daily Beast
Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.
TORONTO — McLeod Bethel-Thompson's fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Tommy Nield rallied the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. Bethel-Thompson hit Nield on a 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 to put Toronto ahead 23-20. B.C.'s Sean Whyte appeared poised to tie the CFL contest but his 41-yard field goal attempt with 1:30 remaining hit the left upright. B.C. quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. began the fourth-quarter fireworks with a 31-yard touchdown pass to Keon
CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s
MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that
More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on
Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.
TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to
EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged
Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th
CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003
PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague’s O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after re
Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Canada's Jessica Klimkait defeated top-ranked Timna Nelson Levy of Israel to grab the under-57 kilogram bronze medal at the judo world championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday. The athlete from Whitby, Ont., rebounded from an earlier loss in the tournament with a convincing effort against Nelson Levy, who Klimkait has now defeated in five consecutive fights. "I knew my opponent really well and I knew I had to follow my game plan to the letter. To counter her stren
These three players could hold the key to success for the Blue Jays in their series with the Mariners.
