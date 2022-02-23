Hundreds attend vigil in Stockton after the city reported it's 10th homicide so far in 2022

There has been a spike in violence in the city of Stockton this month. In a matter of nine days, six people were shot and killed between Feb. 11 through Feb. 19. So far, ten people have died in the city this year. When compared to years' past, the current rate of violent crime in the city is alarming. There were 39 homicides in 2021 and 56 in 2020, according to Stockton police. Hundreds gathered in Stockton's Victory Park on the Haggin Museum steps Tuesday night for a prayer vigil. Community groups organized the event to support families impacted by gun violence in the city. Many in attendance have lost loved ones.