Hundreds attend vigil for Land Park woman killed in her home

Hundreds gathered in Land Park on Thursday night to honor Mary "Kate" Tibbitts. The Land Park woman and her two dogs were murdered at her home on Friday, according to officials. Relatives, neighbors, friends, coworkers, law enforcement and strangers were in attendance at the Plaza Cervantes Park vigil. It was organized by a Land Park resident named Debra. "She could have been anyone I know," Debra told KCRA 3. "She could have been me." For nearly an hour, people took to the microphone to mourn, tell stories, laugh and cry.