Hundreds attend inaugural NT Cornfest in Niagara County
Now to an event that brings farm fresh produce right to your dinner table in Niagara County.
Now to an event that brings farm fresh produce right to your dinner table in Niagara County.
Elton John paid an emotional tribute to 'one of the greats' Michael Parkinson following his death aged 88 on 16 August
Hurricane Hilary will reach southern California as a tropical storm on Sunday, the region’s first in more than 80 years. Its moisture will move into Canada next week
A Ukrainian drone targeted a military airfield in Russia’s Novgorod region, causing a fire and damaging one warplane, Russia’s Defence Ministry has said. The ministry said nobody was hurt and the fire was quickly extinguished. The Novgorod region lies northwest of Moscow, hundreds of miles from Russia’s border with Ukraine. ”As a result of the terrorist attack on the territory of the airfield, a fire broke out in the parking lot of aircraft, which was quickly eliminated by fire fighters. One air
Critics blast the former president for another broken promise.
A former mayoral aide to Rudy Giuliani said Trump prosecutor Fani Willis will be a "superstar" if she succeeds in convicting the former president.
Leni Klum is soaking up the summer sun!
Ukraine's military has found recent success in downing Russia's highly capable Ka-52s, destroying three aircraft this week alone.
PEOPLE confirmed Wednesday that the couple had split after 14 months of marriage
Former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney is speaking out on social media in the wake of the recent election interference indictments of former President Donald Trump, highlighting the work of the House Jan. 6 committee. Despite serving as vice chair of the committee, and pledging to do whatever it takes to keep Trump out of the White House, it was Cheney's first public comment since Trump was twice indicted on election-related charges. In a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Cheney said it "might be a good time" to review the product of the panel's 18-month investigation, pushing back on Trump's recent claims that the House committee destroyed "all" its evidence and records.
Nato appears to have abandoned hopes of a Ukrainian victory. Speaking in Norway, secretary general Jens Stoltenberg’s chief of staff, Stian Jenssen, said that a peace deal might involve Kyiv ceding territory to Russia in return for Nato membership.
Ukraine deploys its most formidable unit to the counteroffensive. The 82nd Air Assault Brigade's arsenal includes 90 US Stryker vehicles.
A federal judge has formally dismissed the two misdemeanor tax charges against Hunter Biden following last month's surprise collapse of a plea deal.
The Russian general who oversaw the building of Vladimir Putin’s luxurious Black Sea palace and knew all of its secrets has died suddenly in prison.
A social media user shared how a flight attendant "snatched" her nephew's snack box, which resulted in the aunt throwing it all away.
"This is 35. Ridiculously sunburnt and feeding my Lou," Willis wrote as she reflected on how different her life looks from a year ago
"She's never trying to outshine him in any way," royal biographer Penny Junor previously told PEOPLE of the Prince and Princess of Wales
The actresses are currently holidaying in St. Tropez, France
Trump first promised a news conference to reveal proof that the 2020 election in Georgia had been “stolen" from him, but then canceled.
The father-son resemblance can be seen in an archive image of Prince Charles from 1951
Holly Ramsay stunned fans as she posed for Instagram in a pink gingham string bikini – and the daughter of Gordon Ramsay looked amazing. See photo.