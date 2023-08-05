Hundreds of anti-ULEZ motorists protest in London
Hundreds of motorists gather in London's Trafalgar Square to oppose Sadiq Khan's ULEZ expansion scheme before it comes into force later this month. .
Hundreds of motorists gather in London's Trafalgar Square to oppose Sadiq Khan's ULEZ expansion scheme before it comes into force later this month. .
Right now Nicola Benedetti is not allowed to be ill. Even though she is covering her mouth as she coughs and admits that she is dog-tired this Friday lunchtime, “I’m not properly under the weather,” she insists. “That wouldn’t be a possibility, given what is happening in the next three days.”
The Fox News host reached peak blather with his infuriating take on the indictments against the former president.
The Justice Department has asked a federal judge overseeing the criminal case against former President Donald Trump in Washington to step in after he released a post online that appeared to promise revenge on anyone who goes after him. Prosecutors on Friday requested that U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan issue a protective order concerning evidence in the case, a day after Trump pleaded not guilty to charges of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss and block the peaceful transition of power. The order, different from a “gag order,” would limit what information Trump and his legal team could share publicly about the case brought by special counsel Jack Smith.
CNN's Kaitlan Collins said she was told the former president was "particularly" bothered by this quick reference.
"How is that not intimidation?" asked former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham about Trump's Truth Social post on Friday.
Hazing within Russian military forces — also known as dedovshchina — has a deep, dark, and at times fatal history.
Wearing your bathing suit wrong has never looked so right.
A day after pleading not guilty in the Jan. 6 case, the former president complained his legal woes are draining his campaign coffers.
Smith's son Gaston Richmond married Bonnie Lane at the actress's California home on July 29
Trump told reporters that D.C. was "not the place that" he left in 2021, adding it was a "very sad thing to see" on Thursday.
A whole new take on the Canadian tuxedo.
The news comes seven weeks after the former couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary
The judge presiding over the long-running case from two election workers wants to know what exactly he is admitting to
A top official said that Russia used concrete to build its deeper defenses, presenting a tougher challenge for Ukraine's counteroffensive.
"Where are the parents?" the Carnival Cruise Line Miami Blog wrote in the post, adding that the photo was taken by a person named Liz Pride.
The Duke of Sussex wrote in his memoir, "The bond between Meg and Pa, always strong, grew even stronger" when they learned of the coincidence
Already busted for documents he kept at Mar-a-Lago, Trump could soon be in more hot water for the documents that the attorney general says he failed to keep for his NY fraud trial.
Experts said there are only around 300 individuals in the species.
The far-right lawmaker played Pollyanna with her bonkers take on ex-president's latest court appearance.
Alexa Cardona threw a perfect strike at Bruce Blakeman's head during a parade, earning kudos from Yankees centerfielder Harrison Bader at Yankee Stadium.