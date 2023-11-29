Hundreds of Aid Trucks Make Their Way to Gaza From Egypt

At least four containers and 200 trucks carrying humanitarian aid underwent security checks at the Nitzana border crossing between Israel and Egypt on November 28, before being dispatched toward Gaza, the Israeli government said.

Israel’s Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), a government agency tasked with liaising and coordinating with the Palestinian Authority, said the trucks were transporting cooking gas, food, water, shelter equipment, and medical supplies.

This footage filmed near Nitzana, Israel, shows the trucks being loaded and checked at the Nitzana crossing, before entering Egypt to make their way to Gaza via the Rafah crossing. Credit: COGAT via Storyful