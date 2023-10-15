Humza Yousaf speaks to the BBC about his in-laws trapped in Gaza
Speaking on the Sunday with Laura Kunnesburg show, Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf spoke about his in-laws who are trapped in Gaza with very little to eat or drink.
Grief-stricken Thomas Hand told CNN he was glad his daughter had been killed rather than taken as Hamas hostage to Gaza, a fate "worse than death."
BEIRUT (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister on Saturday called on Israel to stop its attacks on Gaza, warning that the war might expand to other parts of the Middle East if Hezbollah joins the battle, and that would make Israel suffer “a huge earthquake.” Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters in Beirut that Lebanon’s Hezbollah group has taken all the scenarios of a war into consideration and Israel should stop its attacks on Gaza as soon as possible. Israel considers Hezbollah its most serious immedi
During Lake's Senate campaign kickoff, she largely steered clear of past election grievances and instead spoke of the need for honesty in elections.
The conservative newspaper took aim at Trump after he criticized Israel's leader and praised Hezbollah during a crisis in the Middle East.
Donald Trump's top corporate deputies considered adding a “presidential premium” when calculating the value of his Trump Tower penthouse, Mar-a-Lago resort and other assets during his White House years, a gambit that would've padded his net worth by nearly $145 million, an executive at the former president’s company testified Friday. Trump Organization Assistant Vice President Patrick Birney said at Trump’s New York civil fraud trial that they ended up scrapping the idea, but state lawyers contend that merely going through the exercise underscores how Trump and his underlings were intent on finding ways to puff up his net worth. Trump was expected to return to court for the trial next week when fixer-turned-foe Michael Cohen was scheduled to take the witness stand, though Cohen said late Friday that he needed to attend to a medical condition that might delay the showdown.
Denis Charlet/AFP via Getty ImagesFrenzied knife attacks were reported in China and France on Friday after Hamas called for the 13th to be a global “day of rage” in response to the group’s ongoing war with Israel.The attack in France, which killed at least one person, was linked to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, according to Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin. Local media reported that the 20-year-old assailant—a Chechen who was known to the authorities as an Islamist radical—shouted “All
‘He put us on those sites because he cared about work ethic.’ ex-president’s middle son remembers
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans chose Rep. Jim Jordan as their new nominee for House speaker on Friday during internal voting, putting the gavel within reach of the staunch ally of GOP presidential front-runner Donald Trump. Jordan, of Ohio, will now try to unite colleagues from the deeply divided House GOP majority around his bid ahead of a floor vote, which could push to next week. Frustrated House Republicans have been fighting bitterly over whom they should elect to replace the speaker they ou
One US-based think tank thinks Moscow's deep trade partnership with Beijing is working at the expense of the Russian economy.
Mike Segar/ReutersA Colorado district judge has handed Donald Trump another loss, denying his bid to dismiss a lawsuit that would remove his name from the presidential primary ballot in Colorado for violating the 14th Amendment. The lawsuit was filed by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington on behalf of a group of Republican and unaffiliated voters. It argues that Trump’s incitement of the Capitol riot should disqualify him from office under the 14th Amendment, which states that i
Former President Trump’s ex-lawyer Michael Cohen will no longer testify next week in the New York civil fraud trial against Trump due to health reasons. Cohen delayed his court appearance, citing a medical issue, sources confirmed to the Daily Beast, who first reported the cancelation. It’s not known how long Trump’s former fixer will be…
HAMILTON — Delegates at the New Democratic convention have made pharmacare the redline in their deal with the Liberals, saying they will withdraw their support if the minority government doesn't adhere to their demands. The confidence-and-supply agreement requires the government to table legislation on a pharmacare framework by the end of the year in exchange for the NDP's support on key votes in the House of Commons. On Saturday, the party unanimously passed a non-binding emergency resolution t
Russia mounted one of its biggest assault in months on the village of Avdiivka, but Ukraine so far appears to be repelling it.
Senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram provides details on Rep. Jim Jordan's fight for the House speakership and Rep. George Santos' fiery confrontation with a man opposed to the Israeli government.
North Korea will soon be able to deploy enough nuclear missiles to potentially overcome US defences, a congressional report has warned.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ethical concerns are casting a shadow over President Joe Biden as he seeks reelection amid ongoing investigations into his son Hunter and an impeachment inquiry, with a poll showing that 35% of U.S. adults believe the president himself has done something illegal. An additional 33% say they think the Democratic president behaved unethically, but not illegally. And 30% say Joe Biden did nothing wrong, according to the poll. The results of the survey by The Associated Press-NORC C
(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland’s biggest political party wants to double down on neutrality, just as conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East make a non-aligned stance more difficult to sustain.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Latest: Biden and Abbas Talk as Gaza Invasion NearsIsrael Latest: One Killed in Hezbollah Attack on Army OutpostsIsrael Latest: Israeli Army Strikes Hezbollah Posts in LebanonYour Guide to Understanding the Roots of the Israel-Hamas WarTop House Republican Wants Help From Democr
Rep. Mike McCaul said the Republican Party's inability to elect a new speaker helps America's adversaries.
California is a key state on the 2024 GOP presidential nomination calendar as it will award 169 delegates, more than any other state in the nation.
Bodies of Israeli residents and Hamas attackers lay outside burned-out homes in the Israeli kibbutz Kfar Aza on Tuesday, days after the Palestinian militant group launched a large-scale surprise assault on Israel.