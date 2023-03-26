Humphreys County Storm Damage
Humphreys County struck by tornado
“Thought it was possibly a plane on fire.”
Some Tahoe resorts are extending their seasons, including Palisades which will be open on July 4.
The red tide in Florida washed up many dead fish on the state's southwestern coast. This map shows where the red tide is now.
Spring may feel like it’s on hold for many in Ontario and parts of southern Quebec this weekend as another messy system brings more rain, snow, and ice to the provinces.
The storms have killed 26 and devastated rural towns, with Rolling Fork almost completely wiped out.
A California road reopened on Friday, March 24, weeks after heavy snow and avalanches forced crews to close it down.According to the California Department of Transportation, crews would escort travelers on US 395 between Lee Vining, California, and the junction with SR 167 beginning on March 24.Footage posted online shows a helicopter flying over a snow-covered area.The department said US 395 was closed after an “unknown number of avalanches” between February 25 and 28 buried a part of the highway in 30 to 40 feet of snow and debris. Credit: Caltrans District 9 via Storyful
Car manufacturers will be required to produce a set proportion of electric vehicles from January 2024 under a new “mandate” to be announced this week.
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So, if you've opened your electric bill...
A week of angry protests by inshore crab harvesters from eastern Newfoundland cooled slightly Friday following the promise by the federal fisheries minister of a review of their concerns, and a meeting on Monday between union and federal fisheries officials. Dozens of harvesters were summoned to a hotel in St. John's on Friday morning by their union for an update on efforts to modify or rip up a management strategy that harvesters say is restricting their chances of higher quotas, and has the po
Opinion by Marek Warszawski: “During floods, controlling where the water goes, when it goes there and who profits, is a centuries-old game. “
It took just three months for the San Luis Obispo County reservoir to reach capacity the first time.
World Animal Protection is thankful no one was injured, but is calling on the Ontario government to finally take action against Jungle Cat World.
Brookfield Zoo’s latest addition, a silverback gorilla named Jontu, is ready to meet the public following his move from Saint Louis Zoo in February.Jontu, a 26-year-old western lowland gorilla, has been acclimatizing to his new home since his arrival in early February, according to the zoo.Over the past few weeks, Jontu was given access to his habitat while the section was closed to guests, allowing him to meet the other members of the gorilla group: Binti, 35; Koola, 28; Kamba,18; Nora, 9; and Ali, 4.According to staff at Brookfield Zoo, the nearly 500-pound ape has been enlisted to maintain harmony within the group, as silverbacks are known to do.“Guests may notice Jontu, sitting away from the others a lot of the time, but he is very attentive and aware of where other members of the troop are and monitors them, always looking out for their best interest,” said Tim Sullivan, interim director of primate care.Western lowland gorillas are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources, with an estimated 300,000 western lowland gorillas found throughout Western Equatorial Africa. Credit: Lynette Kleisner/CZS-Brookfield Zoo via Storyful
At least 23 people have died after a tornado destroyed homes in Mississippi, officials have said.Footage of the destruction shows buildings left in rubble as trees collapsed on top.The tornado raged through the Southern US on Friday night and blew down homes, leaving a trail of devastation for over 100 miles.Dozens are injured after a fierce tornado and strong thunderstorms swept across Mississippi. At least 24 reports of tornadoes were issued, to The National Weather Service on Friday night and into Saturday (March 25) morning.Reuters
The animal is not expected to return to the area, the city said.
STORY: Over 20 people have been killed and dozens wounded after a tornado and strong thunderstorms ripped across Mississippi late on Friday, according to the state’s emergency management agency, leaving hundreds without shelter. It’s left a trail of damage more than 100 miles long and parts of the state remain under tornado warning.Piles of twisted metal can be seen here in the western Mississippi town of Rolling Fork, which was hardest hit.The state’s emergency management agency said early Saturday morning that at least 23 are dead and four remain missing, and that can expect these numbers to change. The numbers were confirmed by Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves on Twitter, who also said that search and rescue teams were still active.Reeves declared a state of emergency in the affected areas, which he said would remain in effect until "this threat to public safety shall cease to exist."President Joe Biden described the images from Mississippi as "heartbreaking."He said in a statement that he had spoken with Reeves and offered his condolences and full federal support for the recovery.Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) director Deanne Criswell told CNN that she would be traveling to Mississippi on Sunday to join those already on the ground, adding that the American Red Cross was setting up shelters.At least 24 reports of tornadoes were issued to the National Weather Service on Friday night and into Saturday morning by storm chasers and observers.The reports stretched from the western edge of Mississippi north through the center of the state and into Alabama.
East-west route usually opens six weeks to two months after effort starts.
WASHINGTON — Canada and the U.S. say they hope to reach a tentative deal by summer to "reduce and mitigate" the impact of toxic mining runoff in B.C. and the Pacific Northwest that has been leaching for years into a vital cross-border watershed. Any forthcoming agreement on pollution from B.C.'s Elk Valley would be in partnership with tribes and Indigenous Peoples from both countries, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Joe Biden said Friday after meeting in Ottawa. But they made no ment
A tornado tore through the Mississippi Delta Friday night, causing injuries, damage and downing power lines as severe weather moved through several southern states.
The federal government’s climate policies represent an “existential” threat to Alberta, according to Premier Danielle Smith, who told fellow conservatives Thursday she is on a collision course with Ottawa. Speaking to a friendly audience gathered in the Westin Hotel in Ottawa for the annual Canada Strong and Free Networking conference, where conservatives discuss strategy and key issues, Smith said “the biggest threat” facing Alberta “is this NDP-Liberal coalition in Ottawa.” She called Justin T