Humpback Whale Enjoys Snack '60 Yards' Off East Hampton Beach

A humpback whale was captured feasting on a massive mouthful of fish, just “60 yards” off the coast of Two Mile Hollow Beach in East Hampton, New York.

Videographer Joanna L Steidle captured footage of the whale enjoying its feast, sharing the video to YouTube on August 2.

The footage captures the whale breaching as it moves through a school of what Steidle identified as menhaden fish.

Local media reported in July that the area is becoming a large feeding ground for humpback whales, who are feasting on “menhaden or bunker fish”.

Steidle wrote the video was taken with a DJI Mavic 3 Cine which has a powerful hybrid zoom feature. “This equipment is a game changer as I can spot these creatures from way further away,” Steidle said.

Steidle has been flying and repairing drones since 2015 and has just clocked her 1,500th flight hour. Credit: Joanna Steidle via Storyful