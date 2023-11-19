Humane Society of the United States reveal findings of undercover investigation into Petland in Novi

CBC

Jo Ann Crawford has been knitting since she was a little girl. Her mom taught her how when she was about eight years old. "When she passed away nine years ago, I took it over," she said. "I would make lots of hats and mittens and socks and scarves for the entire family and give them out at Christmas. But COVID stopped us having Christmases together."While gatherings were a no-go during the pandemic, the knitting didn't stop. In fact, Crawford was wielding her needles even more."I had lost my job