'Hugs not Walls' unites families at U.S.-Mexico border

STORY: For three minutes, Patricia Luevano emotionally hugged her brother whom she had not seen for 21 years.

"We were children when we saw each other last time. It is a bit sad but they have to migrate to provide a better future for their families," she said.

Teresa Rodriguez was able to embrace her son after four years apart, and her grandchild and great-grandchildren for the first time.

In the last nine years "Hugs Not Walls" event allows Mexican immigrants with irregular status and unable to return to Mexico an opportunity to meet with their families for a few minutes on the riverbed that marks the frontier.

The event is hosted by the Border Network for Human Rights. This year almost 200 families attended the reunion.

After speeches from the organizers, both sides rushed together for three minutes of tearful hugs, embraces, and exciting face-to-face conversations.

Those moments were fleeting however and they separated again amid tears and sadness, hoping their paths will someday cross again.