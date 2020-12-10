After a huge week, Darren Waller is hungry for more
Matt Harmon is joined by SNICKERS Hungriest Player of the Week Darren Waller of the Las Vegas Raiders to talk NFL Playoffs and the difficult transition from wide receiver to tight end.
While subject to change, it seems the NHL has its ducks in order for realignment.
Trade talks surrounding Max Pacioretty have reportedly intensified, and Vegas remains open to moving stars like Jonathan Marchessault and Marc-Andre Fleury.
Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a free agent following the 2020-21 NBA season.
The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.
Those who have tested positive will not be eligible for the 2021 World Junior Hockey Championship.
Looking for a gift idea for the sports fan in your life? We're here to help.
William Lou is joined by Blake Murphy of The Athletic to preview the 2020-21 Toronto Raptors.
Real Madrid was among the big winners on the final day of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League group stage as the 13-time winner advanced to the second round.
More people searched Bryant's name than any other person's in 2020 while NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was the top-searched active athlete.
<p>Raptors head coach watched like many of us Pascal Siakam struggle in the bubble. A portion of training camp is being used to figure out how to get the All-Star forward easier looks around the rim.</p>
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Los Angeles Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert is looking to show that his recent struggles are not a sign that opponents have figured out how to defend him. The good news is he's done facing AFC East defences for the year.Herbert goes into Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons fourth in average passing yards per game (293.1), but the past four games have been inconsistent with six touchdowns and four interceptions. Last Sunday's 45-0 loss to the New England Patriots marked the first time he has completed less than half his passes and he didn't have a touchdown pass.The last two games have also been Herbert's lowest rated of the season. He had a 75.5 passer rating in a 27-17 loss to Buffalo on Nov. 29 and followed that up with a 43.7 against New England. Those games came after he threw for a career-high 366 yards with a 116.5 rating against the New York Jets on Nov. 22.Even though Los Angeles (3-9) has faced teams that have defensive schemes that utilize more pressure packages, Herbert attributes the recent struggles to self-inflicted problems.“I think that we’ve had a good game plan and we unfortunately go out there and don’t execute as well as we would have liked," he said on Wednesday. "Whether it’s on third down or second-and-long, it’s always on us to be better than that.”Coach Anthony Lynn said Herbert and the offence need to do two things better over the final four games — get rid of the ball quicker and better pass protection. Herbert took an average of 2.75 seconds to throw last week, which was only the second time this season his average has been above 2.7 seconds. He also has been sacked three times in each of the past three games.“We just have to do a better job of blocking and get back to getting the ball out on time, letting the covers dictate what the football should go,” Lynn said. “We've been trying to force the ball in certain places. We can max protect but at the end of the day we have to block the man that is in front of us, and we haven't done a very good job of that.”Atlanta (4-8) has the league's fourth-worst pass defence, giving up an average of 285.3 yards per game. The Falcons had a stretch where they surrendered over 300 yards in six of seven games but they have held their last three opponents under 220 yards.Atlanta's pass rush has experienced a resurgence with 10 of its 24 sacks coming in the past three games."They’re really fast, really quick and aggressive. They really fly around," Herbert said. “It’s a tough challenge for us, but a great opportunity for us to to go play some football.”Notes: Lynn said he will be taking over special teams duties, marking the second staff change in two weeks. Lynn demoted George Stewart from co-ordinator to analyst on Nov. 25 and said Keith Burns would be taking over. ... RB Justin Jackson has been designated to return off injured reserve after missing the past four games due to a knee injury. ... CB Chris Harris Jr. (foot), RB Joshua Kelley (foot) and LB Denzel Perryman (back) did not practice.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJoe Reedy, The Associated Press
The Mavericks reportedly anticipated cutting J.J. Barea before the 2020-21 NBA season.
Matt Gothard & Jared Quay give their picks for the Ravens-Browns game on Monday Night.
Former UFC interim lightweight champion and "company man" Tony Ferguson goes 1-on-1 with Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole to preview his fight Saturday at UFC 256 with Charles Oliveira and talk about why he doesn't take time off between fights.
The sports broadcasting legend said he'd rather hire Rudy Giuliani as his personal attorney than join Twitter.
Follow the journey of the top fantasy football scorers at each position from Week 1 until now!
LSU, the defending national champions, will not participate in the postseason this year.
“You have to take care of what’s in front of you before you worry about what’s down the line,” he said.
NEW ORLEANS — Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins doesn't hide what an emotional and nostalgic week this is for him.Now trying to win his third career Super Bowl and second with surging New Orleans, Jenkins is preparing to return on Sunday to Philadelphia, where he also won a championship with the Eagles and spent the previous six seasons.“I gave everything I had to that city, the team, did everything the coaches asked me to do, did everything to make the players around me better, try to put my best football out there and it just wasn’t valued that much by those who make the decisions,” Jenkins said Wednesday when asked about leaving the Eagles.“So, for me, it was just more of a principle about respect. I really didn’t care what the money was, but I wanted to see what that respect factor was and it wasn’t valued at what I thought, and so decisions are made and I end up at a place that values what I bring that has really had a history with me and obviously has worked out.”Emphasis on “obviously.”Jenkins was brought in as much for his leadership as his ability to play, considering the mileage with which he returned to New Orleans in his 12th NFL season.Coach Sean Payton continues to rave about Jenkins’ intangibles, while New Orleans’ defence is ranked atop the NFL. And Jenkins has been no small contributor statistically. He is second on the club in tackles with 62 (solo or assisted), has two interceptions, two sacks and four tackles for loss.The Saints gave Jenkins a four-year contract worth about $32 million, with a little more than half guaranteed. The Saints saw little risk in that deal, considering their experience with Jenkins. He was their first-round draft choice in 2009 and spent his first five seasons in New Orleans before the Saints lost him in free agency.“Look, I trust the player. I know the player. I’ve got a clear vision for him and had always regretted letting him out of the building. That was a mistake,” Payton said. “And so, when the time came, I think I just sent him a direct message and I think his response was, ‘Great.’“There’s a football element. There’s an intelligence element. Every ounce of him, I like," Payton continued. "And I say that not because he was part of our Super Bowl team, but man, he is good in the locker room, he is someone I think that’s got great experience now. But he was a smart player when he arrived and played very well as a nickel in Year 1.”Now, it's certain members of the Eagles who express regret, particularly the coaches who’ve missed his presence during a difficult season — one in which a few more victories could have made a considerable difference in an NFC East Division that has seen every team struggle.“Malcolm meant a lot. He brought a ton — a ton — of leadership,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. “Obviously, his play speaks for itself on the football field. (He) helped us win a championship here. But, his leadership, both on and off the football field, I haven’t really seen that from a player in a long time.“He cares about the community that he’s living in or where he’s from and he always represents that well,” Pederson added.Jenkins continues to speak highly of Philadelphia. He grew up not far away in New Jersey and now lives in the Philadelphia area in the off-season. Early last June he was the keynote speaker for the Philadelphia school district’s high school graduation, which was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.“I love that city,” Jenkins said. “Given myself, everything I’ve got into that community, invested a lot into that community. And it’s given the same love back to me. So, that city holds a special place in my heart.“Philly was me. It was synonymous at one point in time,” Jenkins added. “So, it’s going to be very nostalgic. I’ve definitely been looking forward to this game kind of all year."Now Jenkins returns with a club that has secured a fourth straight playoff berth after winning nine straight games and comes in with the best record in the NFC. He recognized the Saints' potential to win again this season, but also had other reasons for going back to the Big Easy.“There really wasn’t many places I wanted to go at this point in my career,” Jenkins said. “I wanted to play for a team that I could contend with, that has a good locker room and good culture. And (there's) obviously no better team than the Saints in my book — somewhere that’s very familiar, I know the staff and know the city. And a lot of people that are here, I know what they’re about. If I wasn’t going to finish off in Philadelphia, then the Saints was obviously my best option — and a decision that I’m glad happened.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBrett Martel, The Associated Press
A college football season unlike any other is limping toward the finish line.