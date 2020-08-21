Huge Waves Crash Ashore as Storm Ellen Hits Cornwall Coast

Huge waves crashed ashore along the coast of Cornwall on Thursday, August 20, as Storm Ellen arrived in southwest England.

This video, posted by Tatham Langton on Twitter, shows waves hitting the beach at Porthleven.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for strong winds in the west of the UK.

Devon and Cornwall Police urged the public to heed safety warnings regarding stormy conditions. Exposed coastal areas were expected to see waves of “up to nine feet” combined with strong winds. People were urged to stick to lifeguarded beaches to avoid putting themselves at risk. Credit: Tatham Langton via Storyful