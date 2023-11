A spectacular whirlwind formed on Tuesday, November 21, in the sea of the Amalfi Coast and moved ashore in Salerno.

The waterspout “fortunately lost power without causing serious damage to things or people,” according to local media.

In this video posted on X, we can see the waterspout making its way toward the marina and the streets, before suddenly vanishing once it reaches the ground. Credit: Cesare via Storyful