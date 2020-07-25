Huge Tornado Funnel Looms Over Calgary, Alberta

A funnel cloud rotated near Calgary, Alberta, on July 23, as severe storms blew through the region, capable of producing strong winds, heavy rainfall and large hail.

According to reports, a tornado warning was issued on Thursday, before being downgraded to a severe thunderstorm.

A tornado watch was also issued for communities east of Calgary, including Newell County, the M.D. of Taber and Vulcan County, the report said.

This footage from Ryan Majeau shows the funnel cloud swirling. Credit: Scott Sikma via Storyful