Huge spider web blankets bushland in Australia

Thousands of spiders and their webs have blanketed bushland in Australia's state of Victoria, after heavy rain and flooding hit the region.

The spiders moved to higher ground to escape the saturated ground, local media reported, spinning giant cobwebs in order to shelter themselves from the damp.

A low pressure weather system brought flooding in Gippsland last week, leading to at least one fatality, and an evacuation order issued for residents in the town of Traralgon.