'Huge' Snowflakes Fall in Boulder as Winter Weather Brings 'Dangerous' Driving Conditions

The National Weather Service (NWS) said snow was falling at a rate of two inches every hour in the Denver metro area late on Wednesday, December 28, and warned drivers of dangerous conditions.

Video shows “huge snowflakes” falling at the NWS’s office in Boulder, 25 miles northwest of Denver, on Wednesday evening.

Interstate 70 was partially closed heading into Denver on Thursday morning following reports of multiple vehicle crashes.

The NWS said that despite road conditions improving on Thursday, there were still “icy and slick spots” across the area. Credit: NWS Boulder via Storyful