Huge Pride rainbow parades in Rio after two-year pause

STORY: After two years of holding virtual events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrators waved LGBTQ+ flags and danced to the rhythm of the music on the beach in a pride parade named “Courage to be happy.”

Alison Paes, wearing a 'Hi Haters' t-shirt, attended the parade with hopes the LGBTQ+ community will be able to dialogue with the coming government led by President-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

"We have gone through years of regression and difficulties, with President’s (Jair Bolsonaro) aggressive and discriminatory discourse against the (LGBTQ) community," Paes told Reuters.