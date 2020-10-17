Huge Plume of Smoke Rising from Cameron Peak Fire

Extreme fire behavior was expected on October 16 from the Cameron Peak Fire near Estes Park, Colorado, as dry, windy conditions fuelled the blaze, forcing evacuations and road closures.

Estimated to have burned 173,536 acres since August 13, the blaze prompted authorities on October 16 to order mandatory evacuations for parts of Larimer County, north of Denver.

“Residents and business occupants should evacuate the area immediately and as quickly as possible due to immediate and imminent danger,” authorities said.

“Do not delay leaving to gather belongings or make efforts to protect your home or business.”

A large plume of smoke was seen rising from Cameron Peak Fire from Livermore Community Church in Larimer county. Credit: @radhwan666 via Storyful