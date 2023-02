CBC

A search-and-rescue volunteer who died in an avalanche in B.C.'s backcountry last week is being remembered by friends, family and colleagues as a "dedicated, joyful" environmentalist who loved the outdoors. Tenne Bird Andersen was one of two backcountry skiers swept up in an avalanche on Potato Peak in the Chilcotin region of the province on Feb. 11. Her teammates with Cariboo Search and Rescue recovered her body. "The loss has been devastating beyond words for our team," said spokesperson Debra