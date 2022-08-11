'Huge International Hug': Patchwork Quilt Bound for Ukraine on Display in London

A quilt comprised of 9,000 patches sent from around the world was on display in London on August 10, in support of Ukraine.

Australian artist Janno McLaughlin described the quilt, made from patches of sunflower designs – the sunflower is Ukraine’s national flower – as a “huge international hug of love and support.”

She previously told Storyful the quilt was designed to show Ukrainian children “that the world cared about them.”

“I chose the sunflower because it is culturally significant, and is the Ukrainian symbol of hope and resilience,” she said.

The patchwork quilt arrived in London on July 29, and McLaughlin planned to have it sent to Ukraine. Credit: SECD Charity Fund via Storyful