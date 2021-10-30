Huge Handmade Skeleton Adorns House for Halloween in Cleveland Suburb

A man got down to bare bones while decorating his house for Halloween in Olmsted Falls, Ohio, adorning it with parts of a huge skeleton bursting out of the residence.

Alan Perkins said the project was inspired by an “art installation of a giant skeleton,” and an oversized Christmas tree display he saw years later, which “looked like it had broken through a roof.” The display took over a month to build, Perkins told Storyful.

This video shows the the Halloween decor outside Perkins’ home in the suburbs of Cleveland. Credit: Alan Jay Perkins via Storyful