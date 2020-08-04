Huge Clouds of Smoke Rise From Growing Apple Fire

The Apple Fire burning east of Los Angeles grew to over 26,000 acres on August 3, and was just 7 percent contained.

Footage posted by @travelerhacker on Instagram shows smoke clouds rising above the fire, as seen from Banning.

CAL Fire said the fire was caused by burning carbon emitted from a diesel vehicle’s malfunctioning engine.

Inciweb information said five structures had been destroyed by August 3 and that the fire was spreading north across the head of the Mill Creek Canyon, and east into the San Gorgonio Wilderness. Credit: @travelerhacker via Storyful