Huge aquarium bursts in Berlin hotel lobby

STORY: He added, that the cause of the burst is yet unknown. "We just checked the building, the ground floor is full of debris, it is not accessible by foot, so now we use rescue dogs. Apart from that we have no further people injured. We asked the remaining 350 people in the hotel to pack their belongings and leave", said Wentzel.

It was the world's largest freestanding cylindrical aquarium at 14 meters (46 ft) in height, according to the website of the DomAquaree complex, which houses a Radisson hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants.

Emergency services shut a major road next to the complex that leads from Alexanderplatz toward the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin due to the large volume of water that had flooded out of the building. The road as well as the sidewalks outside the complex were littered with debris.