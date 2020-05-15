'HTGAWM' fans are praising the 'absolutely perfect' series finale

After six seasons, the hit ABC drama How to Get Away With Murder came to an end Thursday and finally revealed who killed Annalise Keating, played by the brilliant Viola Davis.

The death of the legendary (in Shondaland) character has been teased throughout the entire season, ever since the Season 6 premiere in September of last year. However, before we get to that, let's go over the fates of some of our other beloved characters and – is Wes really alive?

Following Annalise's trial, in which she was acquitted, Connor was handcuffed and taken to prison, after turning down the immunity deal that Oliver secured for him, while Michaela went free after taking a plea deal. That wasn't the only hard blow to Oliver – Connor also asked for a divorce.

Outside of the courthouse, where Annalise and Tegan were talking to the press, Bonnie attempted to intercept Frank, who was determined to shoot and kill Governor Birkhead. Frank succeeded, but at the price of his own life… and Bonnie's. As Annalise screamed and sobbed while Bonnie died in her arms, fans took to Twitter to express their trauma.

Cut to Annalise's long-teased funeral, we found out that it was, in fact, a real funeral and Annalise really died (some fans theorized that Annalise faked her own death). However, our beloved law professor actually died in the best way possible – of old age. What we didn't see in all of those teases, next to the portrait of Annalise, was an aged Annalise, who lived a full and happy life following the traumatic events.

As for Wes? No, he did not somehow survive. Since the funeral was set in the future, Annalise's students were grey and old as well, which meant that Laurel Castillo and Wes's son, Christopher, was all grown up and a spitting image of his father.

We also found that Christopher was mentored by Annalise, and becomes a law professor himself, bringing the series full circle as Christopher speaks the last line of the series: "I'm Professor Christopher Castillo. This is Criminal Law 100, or as my mentor liked to call it: How to get away with murder."

Following the episode, emotional, but satisfied, fans quickly took to social media to praise the "absolutely perfect" series finale.