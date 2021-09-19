HS Football: Santa Fe vs. Eldorado

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
A three-run homer in the fourth inning by Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez was enough to terminate the Minnesota Twins' eight-game win streak at Rogers Centre.
From signings to drama, here's everything you missed in the NHL while you were enjoying your summer.
The Bringer of Rain is also the Bringer of Compliments.
Zdeno Chara is returning to the team where he started his career, agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with the New York Islanders.
With the first week of the NFL season in the books, football fans turn their attention to Week 2 where there's a number of intriguing matchups to feast on.
Teoscar Hernández skies a three-run home run in the 4th inning to give the Blue Jays a 4-2 lead.
The Edmonton Oilers have extended the contract of forward Kailer Yamamoto by a year.
Graham Simpson is a sixth-grader who can hit a receiver in stride from 40 yards out.
The amazing play came with one downside, however, even as Oklahoma held on for a 23-16 win.
Marcus Semien puts the Blue Jays on the scoreboard with a solo home run to left field, his 40th long ball of the season.
Gary Sánchez failed to catch a foul popup and it proved costly.
Xander Bogaerts homered and drove in four runs, carrying the AL wild card-leading Boston Red Sox past the Baltimore Orioles 9-3 Saturday for their fourth straight win.
Dalton Del Don delivers his lineup advice for every game on the NFL's Week 2 slate.
Hamilton high school battled its way back after all hope was lost.
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George did not look thrilled to be at the Clippers' groundbreaking event.
The Avalanche superstar has been the focal point of the NHL off-season's most hilarious social media saga, and now he wants to clear the air.
From rules to strategy to rankings, here's everything you need to know about fantasy hockey keeper leagues.
Toronto FC finally had something to celebrate Saturday, a rare win – and a first at BMO Field since Aug. 21, 2020. Toronto (4-15-6) is still in the MLS basement, suffering through what coach Javier Perez calls a "very very tough year." But at least it has something to smile about, while putting a six-game losing streak and nine-game winless run (0-7-2) behind it. "We had a lot of injured players. We didn't have any DPs (designated players) to start the game tonight but the players we had on the
MONTREAL — The B.C. Lions managed to keep the CFL's top-scoring offence out of the end zone to win their third straight contest. The Lions limited the Montreal Alouettes to six field goals and no touchdowns in a 27-18 road win Saturday. "That's what we aspire to do," said defensive back T.J. Lee. "To come out and execute and have that bend-don't-break mentality and capitalize on their mistakes is pretty much what we did." Mike Reilly went 21 for 25 passing for 308 yards and two touchdowns for th
“Maybe this is going to sound arrogant or pretentious, but I have earned the respect of my peers,” said Smith, who is 36-16 with 17 finishes after his victory over Spann.