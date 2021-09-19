HS Football: Santa Fe vs. Eldorado

The Canadian Press

Toronto FC finally had something to celebrate Saturday, a rare win – and a first at BMO Field since Aug. 21, 2020. Toronto (4-15-6) is still in the MLS basement, suffering through what coach Javier Perez calls a "very very tough year." But at least it has something to smile about, while putting a six-game losing streak and nine-game winless run (0-7-2) behind it. "We had a lot of injured players. We didn't have any DPs (designated players) to start the game tonight but the players we had on the